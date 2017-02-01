If you don't have something nice to say, sometimes it's best to not say anything at all. Apparently, no one told Eden Sassoon that, however. On the January 31 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the haircare heiress (who is not a full-time cast member … yet), seemed determined to interject herself into the lives of Kim and Kyle Richards, whether they wanted her to or not. (For the record, they did not.)

Kyle was busy preparing for her Gatsby party, which would be a replacement to her annual white party. Lisa Vanderpump told Kyle she couldn't go because she was on vacation and out of town, but Kyle didn't believe her for one second.



Harry Hamlin Serves Good Meat



In a less formal part of town, Lisa Rinna and hubby Harry Hamlin were preparing to host a barbecue in their backyard. Eden showed up with a "love bottle" for the hostess, who said it was a sweet gesture, but she wasn't sure what to do with it. Kyle, Dorit Kemsley, Eileen Davidson, Camille Grammer and Erika Girardi all came as well. (Rinna's teen daughters completely fangirled over Erika, which was actually pretty cute.)

Eden didn't waste a breath before starting up about Kim again. "I don't think Kim knows or cares what anyone else thinks," Eden sighed to Dorit, who tried to nip the conversation in the bud as quickly as possible. Eden seemed like she just couldn't stop herself, though.



"Kim's behavior at PK's birthday was really closed off. She didn't listen to a word I had to say, and she didn't care. As an addict, that's a red flag," she insisted to the camera. To Dorit, Eden said that when the right moment arose, she would "jump in," but she didn't want anyone to be uncomfortable. Yeah … right. (Even Dorit commented to the cameras that she suspected Eden said some of these things just for shock value.) At least everyone agreed that Rinna's husband was as good of a barbecue master as she'd insisted. Also … he made pie.



Dorit Kemlsey Instagram

Eden Confronts Kyle

Eileen commented to Kyle that she'd had a nice chat with Kim at PK's birthday party. This was all of the introduction Eden needed to start discussing Kim again. "She just wasn't nice," Eden whined to Kyle, who said she thought Eden was looking at things "through a magnifying glass." Eden continued pressing, though, saying Kim was "really abrasive" toward her.

Rinna clearly felt uncomfortable (even though she'd made her own comments about suspecting that Kim was not 100 percent sober). "Eat a hot dog, and go home," Rinna directed Eden — well, to the camera at least. Kyle repeated to Eden that she felt Eden was "reading into things too much." As the conversation plowed forward, more and more of the women became uncomfortable. Camille, Eileen, Erika and Rinna all excused themselves and basically ran away.

"I'm not upset with you for having your feelings," Kyle said to Eden. She then added, "We all need support systems, right?" as she stood up to leave. Eden wasn't letting her off that easily, though, and forced Kyle to hug. Kyle was so not into it that she called Eden out for forcing her into a "long and awkward" hug.

Bravo

Eden Confronts Kyle. Again.

The night of Kyle's party arrived. Dorit and PK rode with the hostess and Mauricio to the party, and on their drive, Dorit told Kyle that Eden had accused her of being an enabler. Kyle was not super excited about that, to say the least. Upon arriving at the venue (an insane mansion that Mauricio's firm was selling), Kyle immediately got stressed because the heaters weren't working properly, she didn't like the placement of the DJ booth, she couldn't see the ice sculpture and the moon wasn't nearly full enough. (Sometimes life is hard!)

Eileen, Camille, Erika, Rinna, Kim and Eden all showed up, dressed in their best '20s gear. Kyle had just started to relax when Eden came over to chat with her and Kim. Eden started off by saying that they reminded her of herself and her (dead) sister. "Ugh! Stop!" Kyle screamed to the cameras. Eden didn't stop, though. Instead, she told the sisters that they were "the most incredible people."

Kyle had finally had it. "Just to be clear, I am not an enabler," she told Eden. To the camera, Eden sighed that Kyle didn't "want to deal with any of Kim's issues." Kyle continued, insisting that she "the first one" to suspect problems with her sister, and Kim said that was true. Kim then called Eden out for judging her. "I did judge you," Eden admitted, noting that even she was not perfect.



"You were looking for trouble, and I didn't want to be around that," Kim explained. "I just need you to back away from me a little bit." Kyle defended her sister, arguing that Eden had put Kim on the defense when she'd asked Kim why she was "attacking" Rinna. Eden responded by saying she wasn't the only one talking about Kim. (She was referencing Rinna, just to be clear.)

At the last minute, Vanderpump showed up. She had just enough time to lay down the law for Eden. After telling Eden that she didn't think Kim's sobriety was "any of her business," Vanderpump added, "Let me tell you my point of view: We started off on the right foot, and I'm happy about that, but my other foot will kick you in the ass if you come after my girl Kyle."

Tell Us: Do you think Eden should back off?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

