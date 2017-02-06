She's back! Former Real Housewives of Orange County star Lydia McLaughlin is returning to the show for season 12, multiple sources confirm exclusively to Us Weekly.

"She seems really excited," an insider tells Us.



McLaughlin was a full-time cast member for season 8, which aired its finale in September 2013, but she did not return after that. The other stars of season 8 were Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, Heather Dubrow, Gretchen Rossi and Alexis Bellino. (Rossi and Bellino also left after that season.)



At the time, McLaughlin, 35, told Us of her decision to leave, "It's bittersweet. I compare it to breaking up with a boyfriend you know you're not going to end up with — it's hard, but overall you know you're doing the right thing."

Us exclusively revealed in November 2014 that she and husband Doug had welcomed their third child, son Roman. The couple renewed their wedding vows in April 2016 after 10 years of marriage.



The show is getting closer to finalizing its season 12 roster. Us exclusively revealed from sources last month that Meghan King Edmonds will not return after two seasons as a cast member, while Judge will be back for her tenth season.

Dubrow announced last month that she will not appear on season 12. "These past five years have been an incredible journey, and I'm so proud to have been a part of such an iconic piece of pop culture," Dubrow said in a statement.



Bravo declined to comment for this story, and the network has not yet announced a pickup for a new batch of episodes.

