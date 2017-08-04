Robert Pattinson: Director Wanted Me to Perform a Sex Act on a Dog in 'Good Time'

Robert Pattinson is a dog's best friend. The star claimed that he was asked to perform an inappropriate act on a dog during the filming of his new movie, Good Time, but he refused.

The actor, 31, revealed during his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday, August 3, that his character, Connie Nikas, has an affinity with dogs and even believes he was one in a past life.



“There’s this one scene we shot where basically there is a drug dealer who bursts into the room and I was sleeping with the dog,” the British star said. “The director was like, ‘Just do it for real man, don’t be a p--sy.'”

He continued, “The dog’s owner was like, ‘He’s a breeder so you can, you just have to massage the inside of his thighs.’ I didn’t agree to do the real one so we made a fake [penis].”

The actor revealed the scene was eventually cut from the film, adding: “It will be on the DVD extras.”

PETA has since expressed how important it was for Pattinson to refuse to perform the act and for speaking about it publicly.

“PETA depends on actors and crew members to come forward when they see mistreatment, whether it involves a dog who is being forced into churning water on the set of A Dog's Purpose or an A-list actor who is being asked to molest his canine costar,” PETA Senior Vice President Lisa Lange said in a statement to Us Weekly.

“Robert Pattinson is our kind of guy (and everyone's who has a heart) for refusing to masturbate a dog — which is like child molestation — and for talking about it so that the public can see that once again animal trainers' top priority is money and animals' interests and well-being are often ignored. PETA is currently investigating whether the law was broken in this instance,” Lange continued.

The film received a six-minute standing ovation when it premiered at Cannes Film Festival in May and will be in theaters on August 11.

