Robert Pattinson Is 'Curious' About a 'Twilight' Reboot

Ready for more sparkles? Robert Pattinson discussed the possibility of a Twilight reboot while promoting his new film, The Lost City of Z, on Thursday, April 13.

Deana Newcomb/Summit Entertainment

"Really, they're expanding it? So I'll get my own spin-off?" Pattinson, 30, joked to Yahoo about the reported rumors.

"I mean, I’m always kind of curious," he added. "Anything where there’s a mass audience — or seemingly an audience for it — I always like the idea of subverting people’s expectations. So there could be some radical way of doing it, which could be quite fun. It’s always difficult when there’s no source material. But, yeah, I’m always curious."

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

The British hunk famously played Edward Cullen in the vampire franchise, which was adapted from Stephenie Meyer's best-selling novels. He starred opposite Kristen Stewart, who he dated on and off for four years. They called it quits for good in 2013, one year after Us Weekly exclusively revealed that she had an affair with her Snow White and the Huntsman director, Rupert Sanders.

Last month, Stewart, 27, opened up about their relationship in an interview with London's Sunday Times. "When I was dating Rob, the public were the enemy — and that is no way to live," she said. "[Twilight] shaped me enormously. Not just those movies, but the subsequent effect."

Fans were obsessed with "Robsten" during the Twilight days, but Pattinson says it's "calmed down a bit" since then. "Mainly because I spend more time in London, which is totally different. And I’m doing more parts that just sort of interest me, while in a lot of ways taking a little bit of a step back just to learn and get better," he told Yahoo. "I guess I’ve never really acknowledged what the fan base is, or even if I have one."

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!