Robert Pattinson revealed during an interview with The New York Times published on Sunday, May 28, that he was almost fired from Twilight while filming the first flick in 2007.

The Good Time actor, who received a standing ovation for his latest film at the Cannes Film Festival last week, told the paper that his agents had to fly in to intervene.

“I didn’t have to kiss anybody’s [ass] the entire time,” Pattinson, 31, said. “I don’t think I did, anyway.”

Courtesy of Summit

The hunk previously told Yahoo! Movies in 2012 that he “almost got fired” because he took his method acting so seriously that he "was fighting with everybody in control all the time.”

Still, he’s forever grateful for the experience. “I think one of the best things, basically, about being a bit of a sellout,” Pattinson told the Times. “If you’ve done five movies in a series, you’ve had to accept some responsibility for playing the same character.”

The Cosmopolis star added that Twilight was “an amazing luxury” and it was “amazing luck.”

Pattinson starred in the franchise with ex-girlfriend Kristen Stewart, Taylor Lautner, Nikki Reed, Kellan Lutz and Ashley Greene.

