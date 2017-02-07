She wants to get in on the action too! Rosie O’Donnell took to Twitter on Monday, February 6, to let fans know that she is more than down to play President Donald Trump’s chief strategist, Steve Bannon, on Saturday Night Live.



In response to suggestions that she should spoof 63-year-old Bannon — one of Trump’s most influential advisers — O’Donnell, 54, wrote, “i am here to serve - alec has trump - melissa has spice - i would need a few days to prepare - so if called - i will be ready.”



The former talk show host added in a subsequent tweet: “available - if called i will serve !!!”

It’s no surprise that O’Donnell would like to poke fun at Trump’s administration as she and the ex-Celebrity Apprentice host, 70, have feuded for nearly 10 years. Their hostility began in 2006 when O’Donnell called Trump a “snake-oil salesman on Little House on the Prairie” during an episode of The View. In response, the real estate tycoon branded her a “woman out of control,” attacked her looks and, a full decade later, even insulted her while campaigning for president in 2016.

O’Donnell’s tweets about wanting to channel Bannon come just days after Melissa McCarthy spoofed White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on the Saturday, February 4, episode of SNL.

According to a Politico report published on Monday, February 6, Trump was upset about the Ghostbusters star’s much-lauded depiction of 45-year-old Spicer. A source close to the business mogul — who has repeatedly expressed his distaste for SNL’s recent political satires, especially Alec Baldwin’s impressions of him — told the site that the sketch "was most problematic in the president's eyes" because Spicer was played by a woman rather than a man.

Trump has remained noticeably silent following SNL’s depiction of Spicer. Sources told Politico that McCarthy’s interpretation "struck a nerve and was upsetting to the press secretary and to his allies."

Spicer reacted to the actress’ performance in a statement to Politico on Monday. "I would much rather have the focus be on the president's agenda and the success he's having. That's all I'm saying on it,” he said. “It doesn't really matter what I think."



