Sibling love! Ryan Gosling arrived to the 2017 Oscars at L.A.’s Dolby Theatre without his longtime love, Eva Mendes, by his side on Sunday, February 26. The 36-year-old actor, who is nominated for Best Lead Actor for his role as aspiring jazz pianist Sebastian in La La Land, attended with his older sister, Mandi Gosling. See all the highlights from the 89th Academy Awards on Us Weekly’s liveblog!

He stopped to chat with Robin Roberts on the red carpet, where she joked she would be happy to be his “arm candy” for the night. Gosling also talked about playing the piano in the musical rom-com. “I can only play the pieces from the film, so it’s getting a little annoying for the house,” she said. “My neighbors, I think, are moving.”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Gosling and Mendes, 42, have been together since meeting on the set of 2012’s The Place Beyond the Pines. Besides stepping out to promote the crime drama, the ultra private duo have yet to officially make their red carpet debut. The Big Short hunk and the Hitch stunner share daughters Esmeralda, 2, and Amada, 9 months.

Mendes didn’t join her beau at the 2017 Golden Globes or SAG Awards either. However, when Gosling accepted the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, he gave a shout-out to his main squeeze for keeping things together at home while he filmed La La Land. “I would like to try to thank one person properly and say while I was singing and dancing and playing piano and having one of the best experiences I’ve ever had on a film, my lady was raising our daughter, pregnant with our second and trying to help her brother fight his battle with cancer,” he told the crowd. “If she hadn’t taken all that on so that I could have this experience, it would surely be someone else up here other than me today. So, sweetheart, thank you. To my daughters, Amada and Esmeralda, I love you.”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!