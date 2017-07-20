Ryan Seacrest Will Host ‘American Idol’ Reboot

Seacrest …back in! Ryan Seacrest announced on Thursday, July 20, that he will join ABC’s American Idol reboot as the show’s host. Check out everything you need to know about the revival of Idol in our video above!

Seacrest’s Live With Kelly and Ryan cohost, Kelly Ripa, helped him reveal the news on their Thursday morning show. “Ryan Seacrest is returning as the host of American Idol!” Ripa, 46, said, to which Seacrest added: “I am so excited. It’s gonna be the best time.”

ABC announced in May that they are bringing back the beloved singing competition, which was originally on Fox. So far, the only confirmed celebrity to appear on the show is Katy Perry, who will serve as a judge. A source previously told Us that Idol alum Chris Daughtry will also join the judging panel.

Seacrest, who hosted the original Fox series from 2002 to 2016, recently addressed speculation that he would be returning to the hit talent competition and explained it would be difficult to host Live on the East Coast while also hosting Idol on the West Coast. “We haven’t gotten that far,” he said on Live in May. "This was news to me last week. I had said at the end of the series, 'Goodbye for now,’ hoping somewhere it would come back."

Although there has been some rumored contention between networks over the show’s reboot, Seacrest is excited to bring the series to his new network. "I believe ABC is the perfect home for Idol, and I’ve every confidence the show’s legions of fans will love it,” he said in a statement on Thursday. “Especially Idol's best traditions of showcasing heartwarming stories, remarkable talent discovery, and, best of all, making dreams come true.”

