Alec Baldwin, you may want to avert your eyes. This is a big week for Sean Hannity and the rest of the Fox News team, with the network marking 15 years as the top-rated cable news network. To celebrate the milestone, the Hannity host, 55, shares an exclusive list with Us Weekly of 25 surprising facts about himself. And, yes, this involves calling out a certain 30 Rock alum.



1. I am 100 percent Irish. All of my grandparents immigrated to the U.S. from Ireland.



2. I worked my first job as a newspaper delivery boy at the age of 8. I worked my second job at the age of 12, washing dishes. A cook at age 13, busboy at 14, waiter at 15 and bartender at 17.

3. I worked in construction, laying tile, painting and framing houses for nearly a decade.

4. I started in TV with zero experience, and I was horrible at it. (Former President [Barack] Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton might say I still am).

5. I was fired from my first radio gig, and I admit, I was awful when I first started.

6. I am the only registered conservative TV host on cable news.



7. I’ve now hosted TV going on 21 years, and 30 years in radio.

8. I love country music. And one of my favorite books is Outliers.

9. I love my two dogs: Gracie and Marley.

10. I drink beer with a cup of ice. Always. Coors Light or Bud Light, so I don't get too fat. Or vodka ice with a lot of lemon and limes.

11. I was born on December 30, which also happens to be the birthday of other broadcasters, including Matt Lauer and Meredith Vieira.



12. I’m the cook in the family.

13. My favorite food is pasta, meat and potatoes.

14. I love sports — played baseball, basketball, ice hockey and roller hockey as a child.

15. One of my favorite activities is to watch my kids play tennis.

FOX News Channel

16. When I was younger, I wanted to be actor Bobby Clarke when I grew up.

17. Then at 18, I became obsessed with politics, especially Ronald Reagan.

18. I am most proud of the fact that I thoroughly covered former President Obama during his 2008 campaign and warned everyone he would be a horrible president. And I saw the [Donald] Trump phenomenon when my liberal colleagues didn't.



19. My favorite movies are Gladiator, Braveheart, Passion of the Christ and It’s a Wonderful Life.



20. I hate wearing suits and ties and think tuxedos should be burned.

21. I love jeans, T-shirts, golf shirts, sweats and baseball caps. I actually wear jeans behind the anchor desk every night.

22. I have a brown belt in martial arts — a blend of Krav Maga, jujitsu and kenpo. I train four days a week.



23. The person I would most like to use my skills on is Alec Baldwin.

24. Like most media people on TV, I am overpaid. I know this because of my blue-collar roots, for which I am grateful.

25. God has blessed me way more than I deserve. I'm a sinner, not a saint.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!



