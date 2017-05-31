Everyone’s buzzing over America’s Got Talent’s new judge! Simon Cowell brought his 3-year-old son, Eric, to the set of the talent competition for the Tuesday, May 30, season 12 premiere.

In a behind-the-scenes clip, Cowell, 57, is seen snacking backstage with his little boy, whom he shares with girlfriend of four years, Lauren Silverman. “If you had to be on a desert island for the rest of your life with either me or mommy, who would it be?” Cowell asked. Eric proudly pointed at his dad and said, “Because you press the scary buzzer all day.”

During the auditions, the adorable toddler, who was wearing noise-cancelling headphones, sat on his dad’s lap. “Are you trying to do my job? What do I do?” the former American Idol judge asked his son, who repeatedly pressed the show’s signature red buzzer. “That’s my job!” Cowell joked.

The studio audience and the fellow judges were going crazy over Cowell’s mini-me. “Just like daddy,” judge Heidi Klum cooed to Eric.



The TV producer is already convinced that his son is a “brilliant" judge. “I watch him, and when he likes an act he’s normally right, and when an act’s a bit boring and he loses interest, he’s normally right,” Cowell told Extra on Monday, May 29. “He loves pushing the buzzers. He’s got a real sense of it, and he likes coming down [to set].”

America’s Got Talent airs on NBC Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

