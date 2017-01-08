



Offering their support. Mariah Brown's family reacts to her coming out as gay on Sister Wives' Sunday, January 8, episode, and some of her relatives have mixed emotions about the reveal, as seen in Us Weekly's exclusive sneak peek.



The TLC unscripted series' preview clip shows Robyn and Janelle Brown getting up to hug Mariah after she comes out, with Kody, Meri and Christine Brown remaining seated. (Mariah, 21, is Kody and first wife Meri's only child.)



"She just drops it like a bomb, and we're like, 'Oh,'" Kody, 48, tells the camera about his reaction. "Janelle and Robyn are already there, going, 'I'm so glad you found yourself.' They're celebratory. I'm still in a state of processing this."



TLC

Meri says to the camera, "This is a little unexpected. I did not see this coming. ... Kind of surprises me that she's known for so long and hasn't said anything to us."

When asked her sexual orientation, Mariah tearfully says, "It's always been there — it's always been something I pushed away because I was scared. I think my biggest fear has always been to be gay. So I didn't let myself accept it because it was wrong — I was told [by members of the church] that it was wrong and that I would be a bad person."



In a previously released trailer for the episode, Kody says, "We're not happy Mariah's gay; we're happy Mariah knows herself."



Watch the emotional clip above. Sister Wives airs on TLC Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.

Can't get enough of Us? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter packed with the latest celeb news, hot pics and more!



