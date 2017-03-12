Well, look who’s back! Alec Baldwin returned as President Donald Trump on the Saturday, March 11, episode of Saturday Night Live, butchering what was meant to be an inspirational speech to his troops — because he simply can’t stop campaigning.

In the night’s cold open, aliens from the planet Zorblatt 9 have landed on earth, and Kenan Thompson preps the troops for battle with a motivational speech before bringing in Baldwin-as-Trump to say a few words.

“Oh yes, what a beautiful day,” Baldwin’s Trump says as he saunters in front of the gathered soldiers in a bomber jacket pulled over his usual suit and red tie. “Who loves Trump? I know this guy over here, he loves Trump.” At this, the camera pans to what was likely a human being at one point, fried to the point of being unrecognizable.

“Now here’s the deal: We are going to beat these aliens because we have got the best military. But we don’t win anymore,” he continued, in words reminiscent of the real president’s speeches. “And the aliens are laughing at us. They’re killing us and they’re laughing at us.”

Youtube.com/NBC

When Thompson’s character asks Baldwin-as-Trump what the men and women in uniform should do to combat the aliens, the faux president’s answers are anything but reassuring. “OK, here’s what we’re gonna do. Here’s what we’re gonna do. We’re going to bring coal back,” he says as a confused Thompson looks on. “We’re going to have so much coal, you’re gonna say, ‘Where did all this coal come from? I never knew there could be so much coal.’”

Baldwin’s Trump continues to give confusing answers as he bungles through a pep talk for the troops, instead focusing on his personal vendettas (he asks, “Even Arnold?” when Thompson informs him the aliens have already vaporized the entire population of California) and personal business ties (he says that Zorblatt 9 is “very beautiful,” leading one soldier to ask aloud, “Oh, my God. Does he have business ties with Zorblatt 9?”).

Watch the hilarious clip above to see what else Baldwin’s Trump said.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!