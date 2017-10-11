Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart are at again! The dynamic duo is back for season 2 of Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party —and it’s everything you’d hoped for. In an exclusive clip from the premiere episode, Stewart and the rapper sit down with Patti LaBelle and Jamie Foxx for dinner, and a helium rap round-table.

And it’s as funny as it sounds. After LaBelle reveals her fear of balloons, the bunch begin to huff helium and recite rap lyrics. The rapper, 45, can be seen delivering a high-pitched version of 50 Cent's “In Da Club” and Stewart, 76, belts out the lyrics to “Bad and Boujee.”

The first season of the variety show featured celebrity guests such as Seth Rogen, Wiz Khalifa, 50 Cent and Ashley Graham whipping up delicious dishes, making boozy drinks and sharing hilarious stories. Celebs on season 2 include Sean “Diddy” Combs, Usher, Kelly and Sharon Osbourne, Wendy Williams and Kate Upton.

The pair decided to team up for their unlikely series after spending four hours sitting side by side at Comedy Central’s Roast of Justin Bieber in 2015. “She sat next to me and got a contact high,” Snoop joked to the Los Angeles Times. “I was totally high,” Stewart admitted.

Back in June, Snoop gave Us Weekly a sneak peek into what to expect from the new season, telling Us exclusively, “a whole lot of good cooking, entertainment” and “great guests.”

And for his cohost? Snoop told Us, “She loves to get me drunk!”

Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party season 2 premieres on VH1 Monday, October 16, at 10 p.m. ET.

