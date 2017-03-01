Has Raven Gates reached her climax yet?



Before heading into the fantasy suite on the Monday, February 27, episode of The Bachelor, the Hoxie, Arkansas, native confessed to Nick Viall, “I have only had sex with one person, and I’ve never had an orgasm before.” Though an experienced Viall — he’s admitted to sleeping with Andi Dorfman on The Bachelorette season 10 and Kaitlyn Bristowe on season 11 — seemed eager to take on the challenge, viewers anxiously must wait until the date picks up next Monday, March 7, to know if their relationship hit an, er, peak.



Drew Cason/ABC

Until then, writer April Lavalle took matters into her own hands and created a GoFundMe account to provide the 25-year-old with some pleasure curiosity of a Hitachi Magic Wand vibrator.

Mitch Haaseth/ABC

“Raven, don't rely on some dude to give you your first orgasm,” wrote Lavalle, who asked for $60, which included shipping the sex toy to Arkansas. “Knowing what you like and what makes you c-- will make your future sexual experiences with men (or women, I don't know your life) more positive. You first have to understand what you like and want in bed before you can expect others to do it for you. So, to put it bluntly, you need to masturbate, Raven. Flick the bean. Low-five yourself. Sing Slip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah.A lot. DIY, trial and error style. Turn on the Magic Mike XXL Trailer and do what you gotta do, girl.”

Though the page has since been deleted — “@gofundme deleted my campaign bc they dont care about the female orgasm,” Lavelle tweeted March 1 — the campaign apparently did reach its goal.

And, if she’s is unable to get the goods to Gates, she plans to donate the funds to Planned Parenthood. Wrote Lavalle, “Happy fingerlifting.”

