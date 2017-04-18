Starbucks Announces the Color-Changing Unicorn Frappuccino of Your Technicolor Dreams

Courtesy of @liarsenic3/Instagram

Magically delicious? We'll see! Starbucks is the latest brand to jump on the enchanted bandwagon with its announcement of a limited-edition unicorn frappuccino.



Courtesy of @starbucksscarsdaletrainstation/Instagram

Available from April 19 through April 23 (while supplies last, of course), this special version of the usual crème frapp is spiked with mango syrup, blended with pink powder and layered with ribbons of sour blue powder. A swirl of whipped cream dusted with more pink and blue powder caps off the Lisa Frank-esque confection.



You all ready for this? 🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄 #unicorn #unicornfrappuccino #sandiego #oceanside #starbucks A post shared by René Weis (@starbuckssandiego) on Apr 17, 2017 at 8:29pm PDT

As if that weren't enough, the fruity beverage turns from purple to magenta as you stir it with your straw. (The taste also morphs from sweet to tart.) Samples of the drink have already been popping up across social media sites, and so far, the company's fans are here for it.



Omg 😩 Unicorn Sighting @starbucks 🦄🦄 how cute is this little baby frap 🤗🙌🏻 A post shared by sophiastorerxo (@sophiastorerxo) on Apr 17, 2017 at 2:21pm PDT

Tell Us: Will you be hightailing it to your local Starbucks to try the unicorn frappuccino?

