Boom goes the dynamite! On the Friday, April 14, reunion episode of Mama June: From Not to Hot, Mama June Shannon, Mike "Sugar Bear" Thompson and Sugar Bear's new wife, Jennifer Lamb, all came face-to-face — for a few minutes, at least.

The special, entitled Mama June: The Confrontation, was moderated by Judge Lynn Toler — who first met Mama June and Sugar Bear when they appeared on Marriage Boot Camp — and the April 14 sit-down between the three adults didn't go as planned. "Prepare yourself because it's going to be explosive," Toler promised at the start. Rest assured, she was right.

Alana Says Sugar Bear Needs Anger Management

First up, Toler sat down with Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson and her older half-sister, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon. Asked what they thought of Jennifer, neither of the girls seemed very enthused. "I actually didn't know what to think," 11-year-old Alana said, explaining that the first thing Jennifer ever said to her was, "I'm going to be your new stepmom."

Alana added that she wanted Sugar Bear to be "more involved" as a father, but that in order for that to happen, he needed "to stop being so angry all the time." Pumpkin chimed in to say that Sugar Bear needed to "man up" and "show Alana what a dad is." (Just FYI, Sugar Bear is not Pumpkin's father.)

Jennifer Claims She Didn't Know Sugar Bear Was Honey Boo Boo's Dad

Toler then sat down with Sugar Bear and his new wife, who insisted she had no idea about his famous past when they met. "I knew Mike as Mike Thompson," Jennifer insisted. She said it was her daughter who figured out he was Honey Boo Boo's father. Toler then moved on to ask if Sugar Bear had been "talking" to Jennifer while he was still married to June. "There was no cheating," Jennifer said, though she confessed that they had been talking "as friends."

Asked by Toler if she was concerned about Sugar Bear cheating on her, Jennifer said she wasn't because she's nosy and she snoops. "If you're cheating on me, I will know before you get home," she laughed. Toler didn't think that was very funny, but Jennifer definitely did. For his part, Sugar Bear insisted he "normally" doesn't cheat, but — well there wasn't really a "but." It was more that he normally doesn't cheat, and he'd like to talk about something else, please.

He then said that he and Alana weren't "that tight" these days, but insisted that he did not have an anger problem, as Alana had suggested. Instead, he and Jennifer argued that Mama June couldn't get along with either of them because June really wanted him back.



Mama June Says She Does Not Want Sugar Bear Back

For her part, Mama June, 37, said not only did she not want Sugar Bear back, but that she was actually more worried for Jennifer than for him. "He can't keep that thing in his pants for more than two seconds," she added, though she also said she really didn't have any interest about making her relationship with Jennifer any better. She then looped around to Sugar Bear's relationship with Alana, saying it was practically nonexistent because he made no effort to see his daughter.

Sugar Bear Explodes

Finally, Toler had all three adults in the room together. Sugar Bear started out nicely enough, reasoning, "We all just need to sit down and be friends, and I need to be able to see Alana more than I do," but Mama June said he'd only called Alana one time since his wedding to Jennifer. When Toler pressed Sugar Bear about why he hadn't tried to make contact with his daughter more — including during the day while they were filming this reunion — he exploded.

"I tell you what. I've got a lawyer on the case. You're gonna get the paperwork. That's all I've got to f--king say," he said before adding, "You stupid bitch!" He stormed off of the set and ripped his shirt off. When Pumpkin started screaming at him, he got even more violent, punching walls and freaking everyone out — including the crew. Pumpkin called him a "piece of s--t" father.

Jennifer, meanwhile, tried to comfort him. "Don't let her get to you," Jennifer said. "It just shows that she was right and that you've got this anger issue." Mama June then recruited a PA to drive Alana home, and Sugar Bear broke down in tears.

Jennifer and Mama June Square Off

Toler decided it was best to leave Sugar Bear out of it and have the two women chat instead. "I've never seen Mike like this," Jennifer said, noting that she wasn't worried about him being around her son because her son weighs 300 pounds and could take care of himself. Toler clearly didn't agree with Jennifer's point of view and told her about 10 times to keep her "radar up," based on Sugar Bear's behavior.

Jennifer then asked Mama June what she could do to help get visitation back for her husband, and June replied by asking about the kind of paperwork Sugar Bear had filed with a lawyer. That's when it came out that he was filing to be legitimized to get visitation rights — and that's when Toler ran out of time.

Mama June: From Not to Hot airs on WE tv Fridays at 9 p.m. ET.

