She’s on the edge of glory! Lady Gaga said her Super Bowl LI halftime performance on Sunday, February 5, will be “inclusive” and celebrate the “spirit of equality.”



“This performance is for everyone,” the “Million Reasons” singer, 30, declared during a press conference Thursday, February 2. “I want to, more than anything, create a moment that everyone that’s watching will never forget.”

The pop star also promised there wouldn’t be any wardrobe malfunctions, a la Janet Jackson’s 2004 performance. “Everything is going to be nice and tight,” she continued. “I wouldn’t worry about that.”

While speaking with Michael Strahan on Good Morning America the next day, the New York native divulged more information about what fans can expect on Sunday. “I’m going to play it like it’s a dive bar, “ Gaga, who began her career playing in NYC dive bars, explained. “But I’m gonna do it my way.”

Gaga also revealed that, like the athletes, she has been training for the big game. “I work out a lot and I also do versa climbing while I do it,” she explained. “I’m singing the show while I do it because the show is full on cardio.”



Though Gaga has yet to reveal which songs she’ll be belting at Houston’s NRG Stadium, fans are having fun speculating about potential surprise guests. When Gaga used a bee emoji in the caption of a February 2 Instagram shot, Little Monsters guessed that Beyoncé — who announced she was pregnant with twins earlier this week — might make a Super Bowl appearance for the second year in a row.



But Gaga set the record straight at the press conference, saying, "Don't read anything into the little bee."

Super Bowl LI airs on Fox Sunday, February 5, at 6:30 p.m. ET.



