Not really on cloud nine. Cheyenne (Nichole Bloom) begrudgingly asks Dina (Lauren Ash) to be in her bridal party in the upcoming Superstore episode, "Cheyenne's Wedding," and Us Weekly has an exclusive sneak peek!

In the clip, Dina finds out that Amy (America Ferrera) is a bridesmaid while she, well, isn't. The awkward exchange goes down as the three Cloud Nine coworkers discuss what they will be wearing on Cheyenne and Bo's (Johnny Pemberton) big day.

"Personally, I'm going to wear a polo dress," Dina says in the break room. "It's simple, beautiful, elegant — but then again, I do have one of Nancy Pelosi's old pantsuits. I won it at an auction. Do you think that would be better?"

Amy chimes in that she will be wearing her "bridesmaid" gown — and Dina doesn't miss a beat. She quickly realizes that she's left out and launches a guilt trip.

"I get it. I just kind of always wanted to be a bridesmaid and I don't know if I'll ever get another chance," she says. "My sister is so ugly."

Cheyenne's reaction? Watch the video to find out!

The "Cheyenne's Wedding" episode of Superstore will air on NBC on Thursday, April 27, at 8:30 p.m. ET.

