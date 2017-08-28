Introducing the new T-Swizzle! Taylor Swift debuted the music video for her new single, "Look What You Made Me Do," at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, August 27.

The video begins with the singer, 27, crawling out of a grave, covered in dirt. It then cuts to a variety of scenes that show her sitting in a bathtub filled with diamonds and dancing with a group of men wearing "I Love T.S." crop tops, possibly a nod to the T-shirt that her ex-boyfriend Tom Hiddleston famously wore at a July 4 party in 2016.

At the end of the video, Swift pokes fun at her previous music videos and headline-making moments, including her feud with Kanye West. "I would like to be excluded from this narrative," she says to a bunch of clones dressed in her most iconic outfits.



Swift dropped "Look What You Made Me Do," the first single from her upcoming sixth album, Reputation, just before midnight on Friday, August 25. During the bridge, she announces, "The old Taylor can't come to the phone right now / Why? Oh, 'cause she's dead!"

"Taylor is overhauling her image," a source exclusively told Us Weekly ahead of the track's premiere. "She plays around with new sounds each album cycle, but this one in particular stands out."

The lyric video for the upbeat tune amassed a record-breaking 19-plus million views in its first 24 hours on YouTube, marking Swift's biggest debut since 2015's "Bad Blood." When a short preview of the "Look" music video premiered on Good Morning America on Friday, many critics compared it to Beyoncé's "Formation" visual. Director Joseph Kahn responded to the accusations on Twitter, writing, "I've worked with Beyoncé a few times. She's an amazing person. The #LWYMMDvideo is not in her art space. Love and respect to Bey."



Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.