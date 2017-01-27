Channeling their inner Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele! Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik released a steamy new music video for their Fifty Shades Darker track, “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever,” on Friday, January 27, and their collaboration had fans freaking out! 

In the dark, emotional video, which was shot at London’s St. Pancras Renaissance Hotel, the two singers croon about heartache. The former One Direction boy bander, 24, trashes a hotel room and destroys everything in sight while the pop superstar, 27, sulks in a sexy, black lingerie. Finally, the two reunite for a few moments at the very end under a strobe light. 

Fans were particularly obsessed when Swift writhes around on the bed. “My ultimate favorite part was when Taylor flipped her hair on the bed,” one tweeter wrote, while another added, “Taylor dancing in the bed was the best thing I’ve ever seen.”

The “Wildest Dreams” singer’s red glittery lips also caught the attention of social media. “I hope the red glitter lipgloss market is ready for this fandom,” one person wrote on Twitter. “3 words. RED. GLITTER. LIPS. #IDontWannaLiveForever,” another tweeted.

Even more, others compared the video to One Direction’s video for “Perfect,” in which the boys wreck a hotel. “Did Zayn want to trash the hotel room like 1D did in Perfect? Did he miss the fun? #IDontWannaLiveForever,” one fan tweeted of the band’s first track after Malik exited the group.

See more reactions below:

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!