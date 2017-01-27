Channeling their inner Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele! Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik released a steamy new music video for their Fifty Shades Darker track, “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever,” on Friday, January 27, and their collaboration had fans freaking out!



In the dark, emotional video, which was shot at London’s St. Pancras Renaissance Hotel, the two singers croon about heartache. The former One Direction boy bander, 24, trashes a hotel room and destroys everything in sight while the pop superstar, 27, sulks in a sexy, black lingerie. Finally, the two reunite for a few moments at the very end under a strobe light.

Fans were particularly obsessed when Swift writhes around on the bed. “My ultimate favorite part was when Taylor flipped her hair on the bed,” one tweeter wrote, while another added, “Taylor dancing in the bed was the best thing I’ve ever seen.”

The “Wildest Dreams” singer’s red glittery lips also caught the attention of social media. “I hope the red glitter lipgloss market is ready for this fandom,” one person wrote on Twitter. “3 words. RED. GLITTER. LIPS. #IDontWannaLiveForever,” another tweeted.

Even more, others compared the video to One Direction’s video for “Perfect,” in which the boys wreck a hotel. “Did Zayn want to trash the hotel room like 1D did in Perfect? Did he miss the fun? #IDontWannaLiveForever,” one fan tweeted of the band’s first track after Malik exited the group.

See more reactions below:



#IDontWannaLiveForever Why is Zayn ripping the pillows? I thought he liked talking to them. — mia (@Inbetweenmendes) January 27, 2017

Accurate depiction of everyone waking up at midnight because the #IDontWannaLiveForever PREMIERES #FiftyShadesDarker pic.twitter.com/V1ZgjhiWLv — Taylor Swift NYC (@SwiftNYC) January 27, 2017

1d: if you like causing trouble up in hotel rooms

Zayn: trashes the whole hotel room #IDontWannaLiveForever — Mehr Xx (@mehr_sikand) January 27, 2017

Me watching Zayn and Taylor ruin a $2500 hotel room #IDontWannaLiveForever pic.twitter.com/aRNUiGMHz8 — Vanessa ✨ (@Fool_for_Gigi) January 27, 2017

Mom: you have to go sleep

Me: mom please. Lemme watch another 50 more times before I head to bed #IDontWannaLiveForever @taylorswift13 — rusul (@Rusulmusab) January 27, 2017

Me looking for my remote control that I lost in my bed. @taylorswift13 pic.twitter.com/h9Ro4AKAJI — Roddypii (@Roddypii) January 27, 2017

@taylorswift13 dancing sexy on a bed in a trenchcoat because girl doesn't need to strip to sell her music. #legend #IDontWannaLiveForever — Ana-Marija Saric (@anamsaric) January 27, 2017

I AM SO TIRED AND I HAVE TO STAY UP TO LATE FOR THE #IDontWannaLiveForever music video — Diana. (@wefoundswift_) January 27, 2017

