‘Teen Mom 2' Recap: Is Javi Still in Love With Kailyn?

Tibrina Hobson/FilmMagic

Trying to rekindle the flame? Javi Marroquin showed he might still have feelings for his ex Kailyn Lowry on the Monday, August 28, episode of Teen Mom 2.

But that's not all. Chelsea Houska revealed she has baby fever again and Jenelle Evans called the police on her mom, Barbara Evans.

Javi and Kailyn Have Awkward Chemistry

Kailyn dropped her PFA (protection from abuse) order against Javi so they could both go to Lincoln’s soccer games and be civil again. Kailyn was glad the unnecessary drama was over, but Javi seemed to be over-the-moon he could finally hang out with his ex again.

“When’s the last time we were together like this?” Javi asked. “Who would ever though we would be here?”



He was definitely being super flirty, but Kailyn wasn’t into it.

“Don’t start,” she snapped. “Stop being so awkward.”

MTV

Leah Stays Strong for Ali

Last week, Leah had to take her daughter Ali to the emergency room because she was having trouble breathing. The doctors couldn’t figure out if it was part of her muscular dystrophy or something different.

“If it is really becoming a struggle for you, maybe you should start using your wheelchair wherever you go,” Leah told her daughter. “It’s OK.”

Ali agreed that would be better for her, and Leah did all she could to try to make her daughter feel less scared about the situation.

Briana Sets Luis Straight

Briana DeJesus's ex Luis has been saying for weeks he would be there for her during her pregnancy, but hasn’t lived up to his word. He even told her he would move closer to her to be there for his daughter. However, he looked at houses 30 minutes away which made Briana extremely upset.



“I don’t want to do this by myself. I’ve been down this road already," she said. “We could’ve done this together. We could’ve made it work together but now things are f--ked. The time is ticking, Luis, and I don’t have time for words anymore.”

Chelsea Has Baby Fever Again!

Chelsea’s baby is only a few months old, but she and her husband, Cole DeBoer, already want another kid.

“We have baby fever,” Chelsea said. “I just feel like it’d be fun to have kids really close together.”

However, the two thought about it, and realized they should probably wait until after their wedding reception to start trying.

Jenelle Calls the Cops on Her Mom

Jenelle was getting ready to take her mom back to court, and was confident she would be able to get full custody of her son Jace. However, Barbara also was almost positive she would get to keep her grandson.

“Jenelle is the one who did this,” Barbara told producers. “She hurts me so much it’s sickening.”



All hell broke loose when Barbara refused to bring Jace to Jenelle’s, and Jenelle caught her drinking at a restaurant and trying to drive three kids. Jenelle's fiancé, David Eason, recorded the whole incident on his phone.

“You wanna do this for court? You’ll see,” Barbara screamed. “Jace will never come with you.”

Jenelle later told producers that after the situation, she went to her mom’s house and knocked on the door for two hours without an answer. She called the police, and Barbara immediately answered when they came to the door.

“I think she’s scared,” Jenelle said.

Tell Us: What did you think of the latest episode?

Teen Mom 2 airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!