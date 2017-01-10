Court is back in session! On Teen Mom 2's Monday, January 9, episode, Jenelle Evans was in court … just like she was last week. This time, it was over custody of her youngest son, Kaiser, which was awkward since the child’s dad, Nathan Griffith, was recently trying to get her charged with the assault of his new girlfriend. Speaking of new girlfriends, Chelsea Houska met up with her ex-boyfriend’s ex, too, but it didn’t result in a court date …



Kailyn and Isaac Are Both Going to School



Kailyn Lowry was preparing for her husband, Javi Marroquin, to get home from deployment in the coming weeks. They’d spent months debating whether they should divorce, but still couldn’t decide, so she was hoping they could when they were face-to-face.

“I’ve adjusted to him not being here,” she admitted. “I don’t have to answer to anybody. I’ve created my own routine with the kids.”

She had other things on her mind, too. She was trying to schedule her summer classes so she could graduate from college at the end of the fall semester, making her the first Teen Mom to get a four-year degree. Her ex, Jo Rivera, was helping by picking their son Isaac up from school while Kailyn went to class.



Some of the other cast members could learn from this example of coparenting done right!

Chelsea and Taylor Are So Tired of Adam’s Antics

Following last week’s reveal that her daughter’s dad, Adam Lind, doesn’t want to be on the show if producers can’t magically read his mind and figure out when to film him looking like a good father, Chelsea met up with his other baby mama/ex-girlfriend, Taylor Halbur.

Adam’s two exes had started working out together, so first they did some weight training, and then they got down to business. Taylor needed to vent about Adam lying on-camera about how often he got custody of their daughter Paislee. Chelsea agreed that it wasn’t fair for him to misrepresent how often he saw his own kid, given that Taylor wasn’t able to tell her side on the show very often.



Leah and Her Exes Navigate Parenting by Phone



Though her ex-husband couldn’t be there physically, when Leah Messer took Aliannah to the doctor, Corey Simms made sure to be on the phone so he could hear how it all went. Unfortunately, the doctor told Leah and Corey that Ali would need to start using her wheelchair at home more and wear a helmet when not in the chair because she was falling over five to 10 times a day on average.

Also phoning it in, in a sense, was Jeremy Calvert, who finally Skyped their 3-year-old daughter, Adalynn, from his temporary job in South Dakota. Leah was furious that Adalynn missed her dad so much and that he only bothered to call once a week.

Jenelle and Nathan Reach an Agreement

Jenelle prepared for mediation with Nathan regarding custody of Kaiser by telling her mom, Barbara Evans, the good news about being found not guilty of assault. Elsewhere, Nathan was telling his friends that he was pretty sure he’d gain primary custody of Kaiser because he thought Jenelle wasn’t providing a safe environment for their child.

They ended up settling on a joint custody agreement, from what Nathan told a producer outside of the courtroom. Both of them seemed pretty satisfied with the arrangement that Nathan would have Kaiser on the first, third and fourth weekend of every month.



Nathan made an effort to see Kaiser almost immediately after they reached their tentative deal, so maybe he was serious about getting involved in his son’s life, despite Jenelle’s worries that he had no idea where to even begin.



Teen Mom 2 airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

