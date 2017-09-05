Mama drama! Jenelle Evans’ mom, Barbara Evans, kept the reality star's son Jace away from her on Mother’s Day during the Monday, September 4, episode of Teen Mom 2. Kailyn Lowry and ex Javi Marroquin also butted heads once more. Check out the five craziest moments that went down.

Javi and Kailyn on the Rocks

Javi and Kailyn were back to getting along after their recent court drama, but it definitely didn’t last. Javi decided to serve Kailyn a petition for child support so he would be getting some money from his ex in return.

“I’m not going to make her go broke,” he said, but she obviously was not happy.

“He wants to be spiteful and it’s because he wants the money,” she snapped. “Nothing Javi does surprises me anymore.”

Leah Messer Finally Gets Good News

Leah's daughter Ali had to travel to a specialized doctor to get her breathing problems checked out, and Leah was a wreck, but put on a brave face for her daughter.

“I love you and you’re going to do just fine,” she said.

Leah finally got to relax when the doctors told her Ali had no heart or lung complications and they gave her breathing medicine.

“We’ll just take it one day at a time,” she said to her ex Corey Simms.

Jenelle Doesn’t See Jace on Mother’s Day

Jenelle just wanted to spend Mother’s Day with all of her kids, but her mom wasn’t letting her have Jace after their last blowout. "Everyone’s with their mom and not my son,” Jenelle said. “I’m done with everyone’s drama.”

Barbara almost let Jace go, but only if Jenelle's fiancé, David Eason, wasn't around. "David’s here forever so Jace has to get used to it,” Jenelle screamed at her mom. “You’re the grandmother and you need to learn your f--king place."

Chelsea Houska Feels Old

Chelsea got emotional when her daughter finished her last day of first grade. "It won’t hit me until she actually starts,” she said. They celebrated the big day by baking a cake and having a party, and it seemed bittersweet for the mom of two.

Briana DeJesus Pretends to Be With Her Ex Still

Briana was preparing for her baby shower, and there was added pressure because she had to pretend to be together with her ex Luis in front of her extended family. "I just don’t want to disappoint my family again,” she said.

She was annoyed while decorating for the shower because she felt like she was alone and when she voiced her concerns her mom couldn’t take it.

“Everybody’s here to f--king support you. Appreciate that,” her mom said.

