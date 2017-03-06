She’s gotta get it off her chest. Kailyn Lowry vents to her ex Jo Rivera about her split from Javi Marroquin in a preview for the Monday, March 6, episode of Teen Mom 2. See what she had to say in the video above!

In the clip, Lowry, 24, goes over to see Rivera — with whom she shares son Isaac, 7 — and his longtime love, Vee Torres, to update them on her contentious relationship with Marroquin.

“I don’t know what the deal is, but regardless, we’ve been fighting so much. Jo, he wants to tell me we were on the same team,” the 16 and Pregnant alum tells her old flame. “I’m trying to get it through freakin’ Javi’s head [that we’re not on the same team], and he doesn’t get it.”

As viewers saw on the Monday, February 27, episode of TM2, Lowry and Marroquin had a heated argument over custody of their 3-year-old son, Lincoln. The former couple — who announced their decision to call it quits in May 2016 and finalized their divorce in December — met up at a restaurant to discuss future plans for their son. However, their calm discussion quickly turned into a verbal war when Lowry and Marroquin disagreed over how they should spend Christmas with their little guy. The fight ended in an exchange of insensitive jabs and Lowry walking away.

In the sneak peek above, Lowry tells Rivera and Torres — who welcomed daughter Vivi in October 2015 — that after their meeting, Marroquin secretly entered the Delaware home they once shared despite a prior agreement to live separately.

Tibrina Hobson/FilmMagic

“He showed up through the basement and Isaac’s like, ‘You’re not supposed to be here,’” Lowry says, to which a concerned Rivera replies, “Yeah, that’s what pisses me off. You need to have something in writing because that should not be happening.”

He adds: “Like that, to me, is not acceptable at all. I don’t like picking my son up and he’s, like, f--king scared. If he’s crazy enough to just f--king walk in your house, then what the f--k else is he gonna do? Like, that scares the s--t outta me.”

However, Torres is quick to defend Marroquin despite her loyalty to Rivera. “I feel like you’re making him out to be, like, a f--king psycho,” she tells him.

To see how Lowry responds, watch the video above. Teen Mom 2 airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

