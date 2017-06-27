Ryan Edwards got the help he needed. In a statement to Us Weekly on Monday, June 26, the Teen Mom OG star addresses his drug addiction and recent stint in rehab.

"A little over 30 days ago, I made the decision to check myself into a rehabilitation facility. I am back home now doing well, and life could not be better,” his statement read. “Without the support of my wife and parents I would not have been able to do this. Thank you all for your well wishes."

Edwards’ statement comes on the heels of the season finale of Teen Mom OG. Throughout season 6, Edwards’ ex-fiancee Maci Bookout expressed her concern about his drug addiction. In the June 19 episode of the hit MTV docuseries, she sought the help of a counselor in staging an intervention for Edwards, who is the father of her 8-year-old son Bentley.

“I’m hoping to get some advice on helping an addict,” Bookout, 25, told a counselor on the phone during the emotional episode. “He is my oldest son’s father. I’m not really sure what exactly he’s using, but sometimes he’ll fall asleep while you’re trying to have a conversation with him or he’s extremely wide eyed. He doesn’t look right.”

Edwards checked into rehab center after he married Mackenzie Standifer on May 15.

As documented on the June 26 season finale, Edwards’ mom, Jen, was upset that Bentley was absent from their low-key nuptials.

“It don’t matter if there are 100 people or two people," Edwards told his mom as she broke down in tears. "It just matters as long as we love each other."

