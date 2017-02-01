But did she bring cheese pasta? Ellen DeGeneres asked The Bachelor season 21 villain Corinne Olympios everything that fans have been dying to know — like, why does she have a nanny? Find out what she said in the video above!

"Raquel actually works with my family. She's been with us for 18 years. She moved with us to Florida from New Jersey. She's kind of like my everything," the Miami-based business owner, 25, explained during The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday, February 1. "She raised my sister, she helped my mom through cancer. She's great. She's a part of my family. She's not like my nanny, like my babysitter. Nanny is a word that I use for her because I have a lot of respect for her and she's kind of a mother figure for me, so I don't like saying cleaning lady or housekeeper."

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

She added: "I really do love her, and she's a very big part of my life."

Olympios' nanny reveal was just one of the many reasons she rubbed fellow Bachelor contestants the wrong way. Some didn't care for her aggressive personality and how she used her sexuality to woo Nick Viall.

"That is the real me. It definitely is a real side of me. But there are many other sides to me," Olympios explained on Wednesday. "I am an older sister. I run a business. I am an athlete — I work out every day. I have a trainer. I just think you'll see a lot more of Corinne as the season goes on — clothed."

"In the beginning — come on. Don't you think you were crazy?" DeGeneres asked.

"I think I'm funny. I actually really laugh really hard at myself," Olympios replied. "I was a little bit more promiscuous than I thought I would look."

"Were you drunk?" DeGeneres asked.

"There is alcoholic beverages," Olympios said, laughing. "But I did know my limit. I never took it too far where I would black out or anything like that."

Olympios decided to join the show after she got out of a "long relationship," which she described as "stressful." Recently, her former fling Keith Berman opened up exclusively to Us Weekly about his ex.

"She’s very aggressive, and when you’re that good-looking of a girl, and you’re aggressive, most guys aren’t going to turn — who’s going to turn a girl that looks like that down? She knows how to play up her sexiness. Nick is into it, and she knows," Berman told Us. "They’re trying to portray her as some stupid girl, but she’s really not that dumb. She knows exactly what she’s doing."

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!



