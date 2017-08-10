A royal disaster. Netflix released the trailer for The Crown season 2 on Thursday, August 10, and tensions are rising.

Queen Elizabeth (Claire Foy) struggles to maintain order within the realms of the British monarchy. Having been betrayed and lied to by several officials in season 1, Elizabeth seems to lack hope as she considers her future. “The rumors still haven’t gone away. I’ve learned more about humiliation in the past two weeks than I hoped I would in a lifetime,” she says.

Meanwhile, the queen is still at odds with her estranged husband, Prince Phillip (Matt Smith), who extended his stay in Australia after Elizabeth sent him away on a “time-out” trip to learn and grow into a more suitable partner for her. The monarch is told in the video, “you married a wild spirit. Trying to tame him is no use.”



DESWILLIE

The teaser also features Princess Margaret (Vanessa Kirby), who in the first season’s finale was forced to split from her longtime love, Peter Townsend (Ben Miles), dodging the press as she attempts to hide her new love interest, a Bourgeois photographer Anthony Armstrong-Jones.

As the clip draws to a close, Phillip asks Elizabeth to consider her loyalties. “Is it not possible than in all these problems, there are some of us that are there for you no matter what?” Elizabeth skeptically replies, “If only.”

Watch the trailer above to see how it all goes down!

The Crown season 2 premiers on Netflix on Friday, December 8.

Be a trendsetter! Download the Us Weekly app to get celeb fashion, beauty tips and more delivered directly to your iPhone.