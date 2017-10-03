Make sure your spell check is working properly before tweeting The Voice coaches. Adam Levine, Miley Cyrus, Blake Shelton and Jennifer Hudson read hilarious tweets from fans who confused “couch” for “coach” in the playful clip above.

The cute video opens with Shelton, 41, who’s dressed in his signature plaid, saying: “There’s a common thread with a lot of tweets out there. Let me just read them to you. You’ll figure it out quickly,” making a vague reference to the error.

The 38-year-old Maroon 5 frontman then appears and reads a tweet from a fan. “Adam Levine is the best couch on the show, watch out Blake.” The “Sugar” singer jokingly responds to compliment, saying: “He’s right, I am the best couch.”

Newcomer to the U.S. version of the reality competition series, Hudson, 36, shares another tweet from a Voice fan. “Yaaaasss JHUD. Strong potential for vocal couch of the year,” reading the message with a chuckle.

“@blakeshelton I have to admit you’re my favorite couch on The Voice and I think you are going to win this season,” the country singer shares as the Dream Girls star ponders: “Well, a coach is a coach and a couch is a couch, umm.”

Adding to the fun, Cyrus, 24, reads: “I’d love a whirl in a chair from The Voice. Do you think those couches ever get dizzy?” Cyrus replies: “Us couches do. Pharrell almost puked,” she said of Pharrell Williams, who has acted as a judge on the show in past seasons.

“I can’t wait to see JHUD on The Voice. She’s going to be such a classy couch,” Hudson reads as she playfully rubs the couch she’s sitting on.

“Adam is the cutest couch. Love him,” Levine reads. “It really does say that,” the “This Love” performer says as he holds up the printed copy of the tweet. “Thank you, Alexis. I agree.”

“I think you should be on The Voice every time. You are that good. You make the best couch,” the “Wrecking Ball’ songstress shares from another fan. “Thank you. Thank you very much. Please pick me — Team Miley for your couch,” the Hannah Montana alum exclaims.

The Sex and the City star wrapped up the adorable clip in the cutest way, saying: “I really think the coaches need a couch because we be up there for some time.”

The Voice airs on NBC on Monday and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

