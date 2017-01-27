Steve Granitz/WireImage; Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic; John Shearer/WireImage; David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

All these advisers do is win — well, at least DJ Khaled does.



The record label exec and producer is just one of the four superstars who will appear on season 12 of The Voice to help coaches Alicia Keys (who he is paired up with), Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton and Adam Levine with their singers, a source reveals to Us Weekly.

Colleen Hayes/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Celine Dion will join Stefani, who was herself an adviser to boyfriend Blake Shelton’s team for season 10 before getting back in her own coach's chair. The two women appeared on the Today show on Friday, January 27, to promote their partnership.



“To get like the prize right here, everybody’s going to be so mad — the other coaches — that I got you," Stefani said to Dion on the morning program.

Dion posted an Instagram photo with Stefani from the episode, along with the caption, “Very excited to join @gwenstefani on @nbcthevoice as #TeamGwen’s advisor for Battles! #The Voice — Céline.”



Country star Luke Bryan will be teaming up with friend Shelton. Shelton, who has nabbed five wins on the show, has worked with Bryan plenty in the past; the two cohosted the Academy of Country Music Awards three years in a row, 2013 to 2015.



Finally, new papas Levine and John Legend will be working together. The first-time fathers — Levine and model Behati Prinsloo welcomed daughter Dusty Rose in September, and Legend welcomed daughter Luna with model Chrissy Teigen in April — have hung out in the past with their wives at various events, including the Grammys and Academy Awards.



The celebrity advisers will appear during the Battle Rounds.

NBC's The Voice returns for season 12 on February 27.



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!



