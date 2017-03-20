How good are those guesses? This Is Us fans have concocted no shortage of theories for how Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) dies, and the NBC drama's cast weighed in on a few of the more popular hunches during a PaleyFest panel in Hollywood on Saturday, March 18.



During the press event, all of the cast members in attendance indicated that they know how the beloved Pearson family patriarch meets his demise. Moderator Kristin Dos Santos wanted to get into specifics and threw out a couple of theories, including that Jack died in the 9/11 attacks. Sterling K. Brown (Randall) replied, "No. He was in Pittsburgh."

When Dos Santos suggested that some fans are convinced that Rebecca's (Mandy Moore) current husband and Jack's former best friend, Miguel (Jon Huertas), may have killed Jack, Brown said, "That's horrible!" And after the moderator suggested the possibility that it was Kate (Chrissy Metz) who killed Jack, given that she told Toby (Chris Sullivan) in a recent episode that her dad's death was her fault, Metz responded, "Jeez!"

Upon hearing that some hopeful fans have been clinging to the theory that Jack is still alive or faked his own death, Justin Hartley (Kevin) quipped, "He's raising Miguel's kids."

Some fans were presumably hoping to get more clues during the March 14 season 1 finale about Jack's still-mysterious death, but almost no details were revealed, with the episode instead focusing on tense moments in Jack and Rebecca's marriage. Ventimiglia previously told Us Weekly Video that the show is a "ways off" from showing the death, but the actor added that "people are going to be crushed when that moment comes."

