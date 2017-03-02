If you’re having This Is Us withdrawals, get your fix by watching Justin Hartley play a game with Us Weekly Video. The 40-year-old actor, who portrays the lovable Kevin Pearson on the hit NBC drama, revealed some secrets of the set during the sit-down. Watch it above.



The Young and the Restless alum dished on This Is Us superlatives for the star-studded ensemble cast, which includes Mandy Moore (Rebecca), Milo Ventimiglia (Jack), Chrissy Metz (Kate) and Sterling K. Brown (Randall), to name a few. The series, which has only two episodes left this season, follows the Pearson family’s up and downs.

Ron Batzdorff/NBC

As for who is most likely to break character, Hartley named himself and Chris Sullivan, who plays Kate’s boyfriend Toby. He specifically recalled the scene where Toby tries to inspire Kevin to profess his feelings to the woman he loves (which turns out to be his ex-wife Sophie in a surprising twist) by comparing the situation to the classic Notting Hill. When Kevin says he’s never seen it, Toby goes crazy. “We did a lot of ab libbing, and we were both breaking character the whole day. It was constant,” Hartley said. "There was one take where he literally grabbed me and he’s like, ‘What? No!’ He was shaking me. I think he hit me. He punched me once, and I was like, ‘What is happening here?’”

While This Is Us has its humorous moments, viewers at home are left sobbing after almost every episode. Hartley chose Moore as the most likely to shed a tear during their table reads. “She feels everything,” he said. “She’s very kind and, like, the warmest woman you’ll ever be around in your life. She’s very cool.”

Watch the video above find out who’s the biggest jokester and more! Tune into This Is Us on NBC Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

