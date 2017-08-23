Cue the waterworks! NBC unveiled the first scene of its hit series This Is Us, and now would be a good time to grab another tissue box.

In the emotional clip, Randall (Sterling K. Brown) tells his mom Rebecca (Mandy Moore) that his wife Beth (Susan Kelechi) is hesitant to adopt a baby with him. When Randall asks Rebecca the moment she and his late father, Jack (Milo Ventimiglia), knew they wanted to adopt him, Rebecca confessed, “It’s complicated.”

In true This Is Us fashion, viewers are then afforded a glimpse back to the night when the Big Three — Randall, Kate (Chrissy Metz), and Kevin (Justin Hartley) — were born. Having just lost a baby during childbirth, a grieving Rebecca wasn’t so keen on the idea of adopting baby Randall at first. However, with Jack’s encouragement, she was quickly convinced otherwise.

“That little guy, right there. He wound up here. Exact same place, exact same day,” Jack tells Rebecca in the flashback. “Just look at him, Bec. The place right there, right next to ours. Can’t you just feel it? You know, can’t you just see it?”

“I said ‘no,’” Rebecca told Randall in the present day. “But your father was so sure I was tired and I was grieving. And he just kept pushing me. He was so determined that you were meant to be, meant to be ours.”

Rebecca then offered Randall some motherly advice, while reflected back on her relationship with Jack. “Sometimes in marriage, someone has to be the one to push to make the big moves. And often times in our marriage, yes, it was your father,” she explained. “Our marriage wasn’t perfect, it’s true. But none are. And your father wasn’t perfect either, but he was pretty damn close. As close as they come.”

The mother-son duo teared up as Rebecca expressed how grateful she was that Jack motivated her to adopt Randall. “He pushed a stranger on me and that stranger became my child and that child became my life. He became you.”

Watch the heartbreaking clip above!

This Is Us season 2 premieres on NBC Tuesday, September 26, at 9 p.m. ET.

