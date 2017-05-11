The Plastics are getting ready to take over Broadway! The Mean Girls musical — based on the smash hit 2004 film — is coming to Washington, D.C., and New York City very soon.

The production will start previews at D.C.’s National Theatre on October 31, for a run through December 3. The show will then move to Broadway in NYC, with rehearsals beginning February 12, 2018, and a first performance scheduled for sometime between March 10 and March 12, Playbill reports.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for NBC

Tina Fey, who wrote the movie’s screenplay and played Ms. Norbury in the teen comedy, is adapting the script for Broadway. She stopped by The Tonight Show on Wednesday, May 10, and gave an update on the cult movie-turned-musical.

“I mean, I’ll probably come back here like five more times before we actually come to Broadway, but it’s a real thing now,” Fey, 46, said. “It’s so cool. It’s so fun because — you can sing — but I’ve been in stuff that’s like movie musicals, whatever, a little bit. The secret with movie musicals is you can secretly suck and be a star. But to do things on stage? Like, these kids are so talented! We have the cast now. We’ve been rehearsing for about a month. There’s a bunch of baby Timberlakes. Everyone can do everything! They just sing so loud and they dance so hard."

Fey's husband, Jeff Richmond, is on board, too, and is composing the music. Nell Benjamin (who worked on the Legally Blonde musical) is writing the lyrics, and Tony winner Casey Nicholas (of The Book of Mormon) is directing the high school drama.

Get tickets for the D.C. performances at TheNationalDC.org or by visiting the theatre’s box office.

