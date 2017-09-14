The glitz, the glamour, the romance! The 2017 Primetime Emmy Awards are this weekend and they officially kick off our favorite time of the year – award show season! In celebration of the big night, Us Weekly is counting down our 10 favorite power couples from past Emmy Awards. Watch the video above to see who made the list!

10. Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow

Stand by your man, and by man we mean This is 40 actress Leslie Mann. She and husband, producer and writer Judd Apatow, are the definition of a Hollywood power couple. Apatow has six Emmy nominations and one win under his belt – but who’s counting!

9. Jerry Seinfeld and Jessica Seinfeld

Emmy Vet Jerry Seinfeld may only have one Emmy win and 12 nominations, but he’s got the grand prize with his wife, producer Jessica Seinfeld.

Mark Davis/Getty Images

8. Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello

The red carpet always gets a little hotter with our next couple. Four-time Emmy nominee Modern Family actress Sofia Vergara and her husband, Magic Mike actor Joe Manganiello, made their Emmy red carpet debut in 2015.

7. Bruce Willis and Demi Moore

We can’t forget about Bruce Willis and Demi Moore. This Emmy-winning power couple hit the red carpet together in 1997. Though they didn’t get their happily ever after, they will forever be remembered as one of Hollywood’s hottest duos.

6. Heidi Klum and Seal

Emmy winner Heidi Klum and Seal always looked smokin’ hot on the red carpet, but their love wasn’t kissed by a rose. The couple announced their split in 2012 after almost seven years of marriage.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

5. Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita

Enough with the breakups though! Five-time Emmy nominee and Modern Family actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson and hubby Justin Mikita always give us an overdose of cuteness.

4. Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy

One of Hollywood’s hottest and longest-standing power couples – Desperate Housewives actress Felicity Huffman and Shameless actor William H. Macy are not only stylish, but are both Emmy winners.

3. John Krasinski and Emily Blunt

Jim and Pam from The Office never got together in real life … but you know who did? Emily Blunt and John Krasinski. While he’s only been nominated for an Emmy twice, they are the definition of #couplegoals.

2. Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt

Ah, the early 2000s – the days of Friends and our favorite red-carpet power couple – Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston. They may not have made their romance work, but they always looked oh-so-good on the red carpet.

L. Cohen/WireImage

1. Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick

Sarah Jessica Parker and hubby, actor and producer Matthew Broderick, have been giving us all the red carpet feels since 1997. Along the way she’s picked up two Emmys and a whole lot of style wins!

Cant wait to see what the couples bring to the red carpet this award show season! Tune in Sunday, September 17 to watch the big event.

