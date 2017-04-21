It's baby time … right? On the Wednesday, April 19, episode of Total Divas, Brie Bella was stressing over her struggle to conceive. She went to lunch with her twin sister, Nikki Bella, and spent most of the time lamenting her fertility troubles. Nikki tried to lend an ear, but also thought Brie was psyching herself out too much. Then they headed to an acupuncturist, where Brie discussed how stressed she was about not being pregnant already. "I feel really lost right now," she lamented.

During that appointment, Nikki said she thought Brie should reconsider her diet and add meat into the mix. The acupuncturist did agree that vegetarian diets often led to iron deficiencies, but suggested that Brie could get enough iron by eating spinach to make up for it.

Brie Isn't Going to Ride the Meat Train

Later, Nikki ordered dinner for herself and Brie. For herself, she ordered a delicious steak. For Brie, she ordered about 10 spinach salads. The point was to show Brie how much spinach she would need to eat in one sitting to get the same amount of iron in one piece of meat.

Brie's response was to say, "I don't think kids are it for me in this lifetime." She insisted, "I would never eat meat, and if my body needed that to conceive, it wouldn't happen." She further explained, "There's no way that I would sacrifice my beliefs on animals to be a mom." (Brie and husband Daniel Bryan announced in October that they are expecting their first child.)

After giving it some more thought, however, Brie called a friend who had been a vegetarian too — until she was trying to have a baby. The friend then began eating meat, got pregnant and gave birth, and now was continuing to eat meat even though she felt guilty about it. "It's disheartening," Brie said after learning that her friend had abandoned her vegetarianism for a child. "It's hard."

Maryse Sexts a Group of Dudes

Maryse was having her own physical struggles, but hers was with her eyes. Her husband was getting tired of having to read things to her because her sight was so bad. He bought her a bunch of glasses, but she refused to wear them. She also refused to wear contacts. He then suggested Lasik surgery. She was very opposed to the idea — until she accidentally sent a naked pic of herself to a bunch of people when she was trying to send it just to him.

After enough of the other recipients teased her about the nude image, she finally agreed to have the surgery. It turned out it wasn't half as bad as she'd thought, and she was happy she'd done it.

Paige Gets Suspended

"I can't f---ing believe this!" Paige said as she stormed around in the parking lot. Apparently, she had an issue with her WWE-sanctioned drug test and been suspended. She wasn't actually in the ring yet because she was still recovering from an injury, but she was upset just the same.

"First of all, I don't do drugs. Second of all, I did the test, and I passed it. They're only suspending me because I didn't take it in the allotted time that they gave me." She said that her takeaway from this experience was to "do things exactly the way they want" her to. That's probably a good takeaway.

Lana Threatens to Call the Cops on Renee

Meanwhile, Renee, Lana and Rusev headed to Anguilla to do some charity work. (Well, technically it was supposed to be a girls' trip, but Lana brought Rusev along.) Lana forced Renee to act as the unofficial photographer taking photos of herself with Rusev, making Renee felt like the third wheel until Trinity arrived. At that point, Renee and Trinity took off for some drinking and left Lana (and Rusev) in the dust.

Rusev couldn't care less, but Lana was very hurt. She and Rusev were already home and asleep when Renee and Trinity rolled in. They were drunk and having fun when Lana stormed out, upset that she'd been woken up, and threatened to call the cops on them. "Sorry, we can't hear you over all the fun we're having!" Renee screamed back.

The next morning, things were icy between Lana and Renee, until Lana went over and apologized for being somewhat psycho and annoying. "I think there are parts of me that get jealous," she said. "I'm not there at Smackdown, and I'm like, 'Where do I fit in?' I feel like the third wheel." Renee and Trinity both assured Lana that she did fit in, and the three hugged and made up.

Total Divas airs on E! Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

