No pants party! Twenty One Pilots’ Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun accepted an award in their underwear at the 2017 Grammys at L.A.’s Staples Center on Sunday, February 12. Watch the shocking moment above and keep track of all the action with Us Weekly’s liveblog!

As soon as Nick Jonas announced that Twenty One Pilots won Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their hit single “Stressed Out,” the musicians stripped down, took of their tuxedo pants at their seats and headed onstage in their underwear. In their acceptance speech, Joseph and Dun, both 28, explained why they took the stage pants-less.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

“The story, it starts in Columbus, Ohio, and it is a few years ago, and it was before Josh and I were able to make money playing music. And I called him up, and I said, ‘Hey, Josh, you want to come over to my rental house and watch the Grammys?’” Dun said. “And as we were watching, we noticed every single one of us was in our underwear. And seriously, Josh turned to me — and we were no one at that time — and he said, ‘If we ever go to the Grammys, if we ever win, we should receive it just like this.’”



Dun also told aspiring musicians to never give up on their dreams. “I want everyone who is watching at home to know that you could be next. So watch out, okay,” he said. “Because anyone from anywhere can do anything and this is it.”

Twenty One Pilots are also nominated for Record of the Year for “Stressed Out” and Best Rock Performance for “Heathens.”

