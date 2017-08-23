Happy birthday to hashtags! Twitter’s iconic symbol that allows you to sort tweets and see conversations on the same topic turns 10 years old today.

According to Twitter, an average of 125 million hashtags are shared daily to start conversations on their platform. To celebrate, here are some of the most memorable hashtags.

#TaylorSwiftIsOverParty: After her ex Calvin Harris went on a July 2016 Twitter rant accusing Taylor Swift of trying to ruin his reputation and attack Katy Perry, the hashtag began trending as people flooded the 27-year-old’s Instagram comments with snake emojis. Swift is clearly not “over” and set to release a new single on Thursday, August 24. The teaser videos the singer released on social media have featured a slithering snake, which hints that maybe she will reference it in her new album.

#Cofeve: This hashtag trended on May 31, 2017, when President Donald Trump wrote this mysterious tweet: “Despite the constant negative press covfefe.” Although Trump, 71, deleted the cryptic tweet, it inspired a ton of memes and celebrity jokes.

#FingersinTheBootyAssBitch: When Kanye West and Wiz Khalifa got into a Twitter feud on January 27, 2016 in which West, 40, slut-shamed Amber Rose, their mutual ex was quick to jump into the fray with this tweet about West’s alleged preferences in bed, which quickly went viral. It was liked nearly 350,000 times and retweeted more than 273,000 times.



#TheDress: This photo of a dress went viral on February 26, 2015, when people couldn’t agree if it was white and gold or black and blue. Some claimed it changed colors for them. The controversial dress was the topic of 10 million tweets, and celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Justin Bieber weighed in.



#FF: This hashtag tradition stands for Follow Friday, where users recommend other accounts and people to follow each Friday to try gain a bigger following. According to Twitter, this is still the most popular hashtag.

#BlackLivesMatter: This social movement began on Twitter in 2013 after George Zimmerman was acquitted for the shooting of unarmed teen Trayvon Martin on February 26, 2012. Black Lives Matter had its first national in-person protest in 2014 in Ferguson, Missouri after the shooting of Michael Brown.

