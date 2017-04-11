Ready for part two? The cast of Bravo's Vanderpump Rules gathered together to discuss more controversial moments from season 5 during the tense reunion on Monday, April 10 — and yes, Lala Kent was at the center of a lot of it.



Lala Ghosts on Ariana’s Birthday Trip

It’s no secret that Lala has had her issues with most of the cast — but in particular, Jax Taylor. Lala decided to ditch Ariana Madix’s birthday trip to Sonoma when she got word Jax was going. “I went into full-on panic attack mode. The fact that Jax was going, and the last thing he said to me was not very kind," Lala said.

Upset that Lala ditched his girlfriend’s birthday trip, Tom Sandoval responded, “That’s bulls--t. We talked ahead of time before this trip about these issues numerous times and made it very clear that if Jax or anybody f--k with you, I’d put a stop to it immediately.”

Lala Defends Her Love Life

After rumors floated around throughout the season about Lala allegedly dating a married man, she said during the reunion that she intends to keep her personal relationships far from the spotlight. She added about the mystery guy, "I also don’t have the right to speak about someone else's life on national television when they did not sign up for this."

Stassi Schroeder kept pushing Lala by saying that "everybody knows" she was dating a married man, which caused Lala to reach her breaking point. "Stop being a bully," Lala fired back at Stassi. "Stop bing a mean girl. Do not f--k with my relationship, girl! Fall the f--k back!"

Later, when Stassi said she heard that Lala made the people around her sign non-disclosure agreements at Coachella, Lala replied, "Because of everything you've heard and made up in your head, you've really f--ked with my life a lot. So stop with the 'I heard' — you're a grown-ass woman."

Lisa Vanderpump then questioned Kent’s reasoning for distributing NDAs to her friends: “Is this coming from your boyfriend?” But Lala replied, “No, leave him out of this — he has nothing to do with it. Stop even talking about him.”

Host Andy Cohen asked Lala if she was really done with show, but she demurred and instead apologized to the whole cast. “First and foremost, I have done a lot of slamming to everyone up here, so I just want to let y’all know for that, I’m sorry," she said.

Ariana Is Still Not Ready to Tie the Knot

During Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz’s wedding, Sandoval brought up the idea of marriage (yet again) to Ariana, who has been perpetually hesitant. She explained herself at the reunion by saying, “I guess I just don’t see the point. And I feel like every time someone asks me about it, I get more and more frustrated because I feel like it’s my life, and I’ll do what I want.”

Stassi’s Younger Brother Provides Words of Wisdom

Stassi’s 12-year-old brother, Nikolai, reflected on Stassi’s behavior during previous relationships. Nikolai explained that while he liked her ex-boyfriend Patrick, Stassi herself seemed a tad too self-centered. "Stassi, just so you know, you can’t get everything you want in life, and I’ve seen you do that numerous times," Nikolai quipped.

