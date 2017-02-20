What happens in Vegas. Tom Schwartz gets into a heated confrontation with Kristen Doute's boyfriend on Vanderpump Rules' Monday, February 20, episode, as seen in Us Weekly's exclusive sneak peek.



The Bravo series' preview clip shows Schwartz and Tom Sandoval arguing with Brian Carter in the hotel hallway as Carter tries to get Schwartz to admit that he had sex with a woman in Las Vegas two years ago. (Schwartz, who is engaged to Katie Maloney, has always claimed that he only kissed the woman.)

"You're f--king goddamn right I made out with her," Schwartz tells Carter. "Yes, I made out with that chick." Carter replies, "And you didn't f--k her, right?" At that, Schwartz fires back, "I did not!"

Schwartz sees Maloney and tells her he doesn't appreciate the rumors that Doute has been spreading. "Doute's way out of line," Schwartz says to his fiancée. Maloney responds, "What are you talking about, 'out of line'? She's been downstairs the whole time." Schwartz tells her, "You act like a moron, and you want unconditional love."

Meanwhile, Doute talks to Scheana Shay and Ariana Madix in a different part of the hotel. "Katie on her own decided, 'This is why I'm so f--king angry, and he never admitted, he never acknowledged that he f--ked this girl. I've already forgiven him, but I need hm to say it,'" Doute tells them.

Madix says to the camera, "If Katie really thinks that Schwartz slept with this girl in Vegas, and she's been holding onto this grudge for two years, I can totally see why that would be a huge issue for her that she can't get over. They have a lot of s--t that they need to deal with."



Watch the tense clip above. Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

