Another Fate of the Furious feud? Vin Diesel keeps insisting that his onscreen kiss with Charlize Theron was fantastic, despite the actress’ claims that it was like smooching a “dead fish.”

The playful squabble started when the action star, 49, told USA Today that he was “definitely not complaining” about locking lips with the Oscar-winning actress. “Charlize is not a bad kissing partner to have. There are worse things that can happen to you,” he said. “Do I know she enjoyed it? Oh, my God, yeah. A kiss cannot lie, lips don’t lie. No, they didn’t. She owned it.”

Franziska Krug/Getty Images

The Huntsman: Winter’s War actress, 41, then refuted Diesel’s claims that she enjoyed filming the kissing scene during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show earlier this month. "I just don’t get it,” she said of her character Cipher’s kiss with Diesel’s Dom. “You can see, look at my hand, I’m forcefully forcing his face, which is what the movie’s about. He's not into it. He’s in love with Letty, Michelle Rodriguez’s character. I’m the crazy chick that’s doing this horrible thing to him, and as he should’ve, his character is, like, frozen, standing there like a dead fish, right?"

Universal Studios/courtesy Everett Collection

She added in one final jab about the peck, saying, "I mean, it’s insane, and then this whole spiel about 'lips don’t lie.' I like a bit more movement in my men."

Diesel then appeared on Ellen on Tuesday, April 25, and DeGeneres gave him a chance to defend himself. The comedian read back Theron’s comments, which caused the Guardians of the Galaxy star to jump out of his chair and jokingly yell, “What? What? C’mon guys, do I look like a dead fish?"

The xXx: Return of Xander Cage actor grandstanded for the studio audience and tried to get applause. "First of all, you don’t come on Ellen with the wonderful animation of Finding Dory and compare me to dead fish,” he argued. DeGeneres didn’t really understand his side of the story, joking, “I don’t know how that solved anything. But that’s fine."

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!