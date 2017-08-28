A teenage dream come true! Katy Perry delivered some laughs as the host of the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, August 27.

The "Chained to the Rhythm" singer, 32, kicked off the show by soaring through The Forum in Inglewood, California, in a metallic space suit. After landing on the stage, she looked through some clothing options for the night and gave a shout-out to a noticeably absent Kanye West for his Yeezy line. "My pee bag is kind of full," she joked of her costume before playing with the viral toy of the year: a fidget spinner.

John Shearer/Getty Images

Later in the show, Perry cradled a social media savvy baby doll. "There's no better way to get followers than by being a total follower," she quipped. Perry then called out Justin Bieber for not knowing the lyrics to his Spanish hit "Despacito," saying that her doll "loves pictures of herself, sits in high-end handbags, speaks three languages and knows all the lyrics to 'Despacito,' unlike some other babies I know."

For another segment, the "Save as Draft" songstress pulled out her iPhone and read some of her drafted tweets aloud. "@EdSheeran, will you still be in love with me after my third trip to the buffet?" she asked. "@HarryStyles, if you let me see your third nipple, I will show you my second one."

After the season 7 finale of Game of Thrones ended, Perry returned to the stage to poke fun at MTV for airing the VMAs at the same time as the HBO series. She gave a brief recap to viewers who may have missed the first half of the awards show due to GoT, but not-so-subtly omitted the talked-about premiere of her former friend Taylor Swift's new music video for "Look What You Made Me Do."

The entertainer closed the show with a fun-filled performance of her single "Swish Swish" with Nicki Minaj. Perry stood on top of a gigantic basketball at the beginning of the song before flying over the crowd and landing on a basketball hoop.

Relive Perry's most memorable moments above!

