'Tis the season for new music from the former members of One Direction. Less than a week after Harry Styles debuted “Ever Since New York” on Saturday Night Live, Zayn Malik released the video for his latest single, “Still Got Time,” Friday, April 21.

Joined by rapper PARTYNEXTDOOR, the 24-year-old hosts a bash at his actual London home filled with booze, smoke, makeouts and partygoers getting tattoos. Malik, who has been dating model Gigi Hadid since 2015, puffs and sips his way through the madness, observing as attendees spray-paint the walls and pass out on the floor. Once the rager ends and the sun comes up, the ex–boy band member notices a monkey on his shoulder and an alligator leaving the inflatable pool in his yard. When teasing the video earlier this month, Malik sharing a sweet photo of him hanging with the monkey on set April 2.

A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on Apr 2, 2017 at 3:58pm PDT

Just over two years ago, Malik announced that he’d be leaving One Direction to pursue a solo career. He has already produced a gold-certified album, 2016’s Mind of Mine. Prior to dropping “Still Got Time” last month, he teamed up with Taylor Swift to provide the 50 Shades Darker movie theme, “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever,” in January.

Along with the "Still Got Time" video, the Brit dropped an EP consisting of five remixes of the low-key pop tune on April 21. The single will appear on his second solo record, due out this summer.

