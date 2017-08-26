Stand by your dog! Today, August 26, we celebrate one of America’s greatest holidays – National Dog Day. And just like Us, celebrities love their four-legged fur friends. Watch the video above to see all the cutest, most adorable moments celebs have shared with their pups.

Did you know Salma Hayek has nine dogs at home? The actress isn’t the only celebrity who has an infatuation with fido though. The Real Housewives of OC star, Lisa Vanderpump has a whole squad of adorable dogs at home, and also recently opened her own dog rescue organization, The Vanderpump Dog Foundation.

Puppy love is all over the set of Live with Kelly and Ryan. The daytime talk show hosts each brought their pups –Seacrest's 3-year-old black lab, Georgia and Ripa's 13-year-old girl, Chewie – in front of their live studio audience to meet each other. As Ripa said, “The show has gone to the dogs!”

From Miley Cyrus to Chrissy Teigen, celebs love to have their best furry friends by their side. They take selfies with them, give them their own Instagram accounts, and sometimes they even work out with their pals. Celebs know that no one is more loyal than their favorite tail-waggers. Watch the video above to see celebs who just can’t live without their adorable pups. And don’t forget to give your own pup extra kisses today for #NationalDogDay!



If you’re looking to adopt and give a dog or cat their forever home, visit Best Friends Animal Society for more information.

