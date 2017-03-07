When one door closes. Nick Viall finished up his Fantasy Suite dates and had his most tearful goodbye of the season so far on the Monday, March 6, episode of The Bachelor.

Raven Has Never Been Giddier, and We Can Only Guess Why

The episode picked up in Nick and Raven’s Fantasy Suite the morning after Raven told Nick she’s never had an orgasm. A giggling Raven told the camera, “Last night was really special in more ways than one,” before she happily frolicked back to her own hotel room, petting dogs and peeking between art installations along the way. We guess someone woke up on the right side of the bed …

Nick Teaches Rachel How to Open Up, a Skill She Will Definitely Need as the Bachelorette

Nick took Rachel cross-country skiing to a reindeer pen. They said a quick “hello” to Santa’s friends before warming up with some hot drinks inside, where they both gazed lovingly into each other’s eyes and admitted to being “scared” of their feelings and of rejection. Rachel called Nick “rare” for his openness, to which he replied, “I might be white, but I’m still a minority.”

Then, in a stunt that may have taken the whole “Saint Nick” thing too far, Nick and Rachel took a reindeer-drawn sleigh ride.

That night, Nick counseled Rachel on opening up and Rachel finally told him she is falling in love with him. Nick said he is “falling for” her too before offering her the Fantasy Suite key and having the alone time they’d been craving.

Mitch Haaseth/ABC

Vanessa Loves Nick, Even Though They Have a Lot of Unanswered Questions

For the final overnight date, Nick took Vanessa to an ice bath, since diving into cold water is a leap of faith, just like love. They went back and forth between the ice water and a sauna, but ended up in a hot tub — because would it still be The Bachelor if they didn’t?

The conversation was heavy, despite Vanessa expressing concern to the cameras that their conversations were always heavy. They talked about their non-negotiables, their families and whether they would move to each other’s homes. (Both really love their homes.)

Regardless, Vanessa told Nick she loves him and they headed to their Fantasy Suite.

Nick’s Most Emotional Goodbye of the Season So Far

Nick was already crying when he arrived at the rose ceremony. With only two roses, they went to Raven and Vanessa, leaving our future Bachelorette Rachel empty-handed.

Nick pulled Rachel to a private room so they could talk before she left, but neither knew what to say.

Finally, Rachel, voice shaking and tears forming, spoke: “I really thought we had a really, really good thing. Like, I feel like I put all of me out there and maybe it was too late because I know that, like, it’s hard for me to do that sometimes just because of what I’ve been though, but I’m glad you know, at the end of the day, how I felt.”

Making this seem like Nick’s most difficult goodbye of the season so far, still crying, he told her, “You’re one of the most incredible women I’ve ever met in my life, just really lucky to have had you in my life. Selfishly, I hope someday this won’t be a goodbye forever because it is so hard to say goodbye to you right now. I just want you to know how much I know you’re amazing, and how much I think about it all the time and that never changed and that will never change.”

Then Nick and Rachel walked to her getaway SUV hand-in-hand and had one final embrace before she drove out of The Bachelor and down the path toward The Bachelorette.



The Bachelor airs Mondays on ABC at 8 p.m. ET. Us Weekly is also recapping the Women Tell All Special that airs Monday, March 6, at 9 p.m. ET.

