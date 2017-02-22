As if he didn't have enough problems on his hands already. Andi Dorfman surprised Nick Viall at the end of The Bachelor's Monday, February 20, episode, and although viewers didn't get much of a sense of why she dropped by, the former Bachelorette shared two hilarious tweets about her unexpected visit.



Viall, 36, had a bumpy hometowns episode on February 20, particularly as a result of his meeting with Vanessa's dad, who wasn't pleased that the two-time Bachelorette runner-up had asked each of the families for their blessings. When this was finally behind him, Viall got a knock on his hotel door, and he saw Dorfman, who picked Josh Murray over him during her season 10 finale of The Bachelorette in 2014. (Dorfman and Murray ended their nine-month engagement in January 2015.)

Shortly after this week's Bachelor episode aired, Dorfman, 29, posted a GIF of Bill Hader's popular Saturday Night Live character Stefon blithely waving hello.

The next day, she tweeted a photo of herself jokingly (we hope) starting to choke Viall, adding the message, "When your ex be like … ummm wtf are you doing here?"

When your ex be like ... ummm wtf are you doing here? @viallnicholas28 #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/NGsRmkXPHt — Andi Dorfman (@AndiDorfman) February 21, 2017

So what is she doing there? A promo for next week's episode gives a few glimpses at their tense conversations. Viall tells Dorfman, "This is very unexpected." He then asks, "What am I supposed to say?" and she replies, "You're supposed to be honest!"

Dorfman and Viall have not been the best of friends since parting ways in her finale, although Viall has previously said that the two of them still keep in touch periodically. Her recent book, It's Not Okay, included revelations about her time with both Viall and Murray, and while Murray has dismissed her passages about him as "fictional," Viall has said that he himself did not disagree with too much of what she wrote about him.

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

