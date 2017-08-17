Don’t count on it. Wells Adams revealed that he likely would not agree to becoming the next Bachelor, should the opportunity present itself.

When asked if he would assume the role, Adams, 33, who vied for JoJo Fletcher’s affections on season 12 of The Bachelorette, said he’d have to mull it over. “Hmmm … I don’t know. That’s a conversation that I’d have to have with like my family,” the radio host told Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti during his appearance on their podcast, Almost Famous, on Wednesday, August 16. “I think, I don’t know, that’s not something that I take lightly. I don’t know if I would do that, to be honest with you. I think it’s like, it might be nice to be asked to the prom, but I don’t know if I’d really want to go.”

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

The Nashville native also dished on his unique role as the new bartender on Bachelor in Paradise this season. The series’ longtime cocktail connoisseur, Jorge, left to open his own tour company, Iaconetti told Us Weekly exclusively in January.

“First of all, I want to like get something out there because I feel like a lot of people don’t realize this. Jorge is not like gone from the show at all. Jorge just has, like, another cooler job actually,” Adams clarified. “Like he got promoted in paradise and I came to replace him. So if you guys think that Jorge is not going to be seen on the show, that’s crazy.”

The Bachelorette alum then told Higgins, 29, and Iaconetti, 29, about his duties in Paradise. “I would say that first I’m a counselor, second I’m a drink maker and third I am a sunscreen applier,” he joked.

Although many contestants have flirted with Adams so far this season, the DJ confirmed that he is currently single.

Bachelor in Paradise season 4 airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.