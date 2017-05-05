She's got a sense of humor! In the upcoming episode of First Dates, Isabel Gonzales jokes with her potential suitor Saverio Michielli that she has three children — and he believes her!
"I live with my three children — it's all girls. [They have] a lot of hair. Two dogs and a cat," Gonzales says, as seen in Us Weekly's exclusive sneak peek.
Michielli, a barber, initially looks panicked, but says that she has her "priorities right."
"You know I don't have real children, right?" the New York-based hair colorist asks.
"I thought you did! You said you had three kids!" he exclaims.
Luckily, the joke proved to be a successful ice breaker. "I'm looking for a good guy, but good guys are definitely hard to find. I'm tired of being single," Gonzales later says in a confessional. "There's room for a warm body, not a furry one anymore. My dogs can sleep on the floor."
First Dates, which is produced by Ellen DeGeneres and narrated by Drew Barrymore, airs Fridays on NBC at 8 p.m. ET.
Watch the preview in the video above!
