Ready to take over the family business! In an exclusive clip from Little People, Big World, Zach Roloff directs a photo shoot for the Roloffs’ company Direct Access Solutions.



"Today’s the day for our big DAS photo. With everything going on with … the baby right now, I’m just going to focus on this photo shoot,” Zach, 27, explains in the clip. "We hired a family of little people to come in and be our models for the day.”

The TLC star is hoping to prove he can take on a larger role in the company, which equips hotels with products that help little people perform daily tasks, by directing the photo shoot. "We’re going to take pictures of the products and describe how they work and revamp our website,” he continues.

As one of the models tries to reach the TV for a photo, Zach gives him some direction. “Strain! Really go at it, like you’re doing everything you can to reach it,” he coaches.

The reality star — who welcomed son Jackson with his wife, Tori Roloff, on May 12 — told the cameras that he really believes the products will help with daily struggles. "People don’t understand fully what we just go through on a regular basis. We can’t reach the sink or all the tables are super high,” he said. "Like the shower head, there’s no possible way to reach that.”



Little People, Big World airs on TLC Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

