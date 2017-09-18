Emmys 2017
Nicole Kidman Thanks Keith Urban, Daughters After Emmy...
TOP 5
STORIES
Emmys 2017
Nicole Kidman Thanks Keith Urban, Daughters After Emmy...
EMMYS 2017
Nicole Kidman, Alexander Skarsgard Kissed at Emmys and...
Exclusive
Hilarie Burton, Jeffrey Dean Morgan Expecting Baby No....
Emmys 2017
Donald Glover Just Revealed He’s Expecting Baby No. 2:...
Emmys 2017
See the Best Dressed Stars on the Emmys 2017 Red Carpet...
Emmys 2017
Lily Tomlin, Alec Baldwin, Donald Glover and more stars dissed Donald Trump during their speeches at the Emmys 2017 on Sunday, September 17.
Host Stephen Colbert kicked things off with his opening monologue and surprised — and delighted — the A-list crowd when he brought out former White House press secretary Sean Spicer.
Check out what they said below.