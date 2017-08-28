TOP 5

STORIES

VMAs 2016

The Wildest, Most Iconic MTV VMAs Moments of All Time

By Evan Real
17
Britney Spears Kevin Kane/WireImage

From Britney Spears’ sexy snake dance in 2001 to Miley CyrusRobin Thicke–assisted twerk-a-thon in 2013, the MTV Video Music Awards are known for their wild, iconic moments. Click through to relive the award show’s most insane happenings ever.