The Wildest, Most Iconic MTV VMAs Moments of All Time

Exclusive
Gary Shirley Talks Amber Portwood’s New BF: ‘She Should...
TOP 5
STORIES
Exclusive
Gary Shirley Talks Amber Portwood’s New BF: ‘She Should...
Exclusive
Inside Anna Trebunskaya's Tea Party-Themed Baby Shower
News
Kathy Griffin Ended Friendship With Anderson Cooper...
Sneak Peek
Watch the Fierce AF Trailer for the ’Heathers’ Reboot
Beauty News
Kristen Stewart Strips Down for Gabrielle Chanel...
VMAs 2016
From Britney Spears’ sexy snake dance in 2001 to Miley Cyrus’ Robin Thicke–assisted twerk-a-thon in 2013, the MTV Video Music Awards are known for their wild, iconic moments. Click through to relive the award show’s most insane happenings ever.